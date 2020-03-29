Roksie Wins Ultimate Love Reality Show

Roksie the duo of Rosie and Kachi have won the Ultimate Love Reality Television game show.

The couple emerged winner of the first season of the show after polling the highest number of votes.

They were announced the winner on Sunday during the grand finale of the game show.

Iykeresa (Iyke and Theresa) and Bolar (Bolanle and Arnold) were the runner-up love guests of the show.

Rokise after exiting the house told the hosts – Dakore and Oluwaseun that they will be taking the relationship further and a wedding might be around the corner.

“I love blue, I’m Chelsea fan,” Rosie said when she was asked what might likely be the colour of their Aso-ebi for their wedding.

Kachi during the grand finale also tied a flower round Rosie’s hand, as a commitment of his love to Rosie.

Rosie is a 35-year-old school teacher from Ogun State while Kachi is a 32-year-old serial entrepreneur from Imo State.

The couple leaves the show with numerous gifts including N5M in cash, a N10M traditional wedding and a dream home.