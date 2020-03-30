BREAKING: Gov Seyi Makinde Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The governor revealed this in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Monday where he disclosed that he is asymptomatic.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result,” he tweeted. “It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

He also directed the former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, Prof Temitope Alonge, to be the Head of COVID-19 Task Force as he recovers.

According to him, “I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.”

Governor Makinde also urged the people of Oyo State to comply with instructions from the COVID-19 Task Force.

“Stay home, stay safe,” he urged Oyo residents.

He is the third governor in the country to test positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, the Nigerian Government confirmed the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.”