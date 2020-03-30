Coronavirus War: I Am Proud Of Dr Ihekweazu, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is very proud of the way the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has handled the war against COVID-19 so far.

The President expressed his gratitude in a broadcast over the Coronavirus pandemic in Abuja on Sunday, March 29.

“Indeed, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was one of ten global health leaders invited by the World Health Organisation to visit China and understudy their response approach.

“I am personally very proud of Dr Ihekweazu for doing this on behalf of all Nigerians.

“Since his return, the NCDC has been implementing numerous strategies and programs in Nigeria to ensure that the adverse impact of this virus on our country is minimized. We ask all Nigerians to support the work the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC are doing, led by the Presidential Task Force,” the President said.

President Buhari noted that although the nation has adopted strategies used globally, still, the country’s implementation programs have been tailored to reflect local realities.

The urged all Nigerians to support the work of the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC and abide by the health tips provided to checkmate the spread of the deadly virus.