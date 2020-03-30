COVID-19: Seaports In Lagos To Remain Operational As City Goes On Lock Down

All seaports in Lagos are to remain operational even as the metropolis is set to undergo a total lock down following the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

As part of the Federal Government’s drive to curb the spread of COVID-19, President Buhari had on Sunday instructed that Lagos, Ogun and Abuja be locked down totally for an initial period of fourteen days.

The President, however, noted in his national broadcast that all seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with stipulated guidelines.

He added that vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from the ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.

The President ordered that all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into the cities on lock down, will also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter the restricted areas.

In accordance with the directive, President Buhari directed the Hon. Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, to redeploy all Port Health Authority employees previously stationed in the Lagos and Abuja Airports to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to restricted zones.

Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, were also suspended, with special permits to be issued on a needs basis.

According to President Buhari, his government is fully aware that the new measures will cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens.

He, however, stressed that this is a matter of life and death, keeping in view, the dreadful daily toll of deaths in Italy, France and Spain.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to see this move as a collective national and patriotic duty to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I will therefore ask all of us affected by this order to put aside our personal comfort to safeguard ourselves and fellow human beings. This common enemy can only be controlled if we all come together and obey scientific and medical advice.

“As we remain ready to enforce these measures, we should see this as our individual contribution in the war against COVID-19.

“Many other countries have taken far stricter measures in a bid to control the spread of the virus with positive results,” President Buhari said.

He promised that residents of satellite and commuter towns and communities around Lagos and Abuja whose livelihoods will surely be affected by some of these restrictive measures, shall get relief materials to ease their pains in the coming weeks.