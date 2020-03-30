COVID-19: President Buhari Hails ‘Public-Spirited’ Donors

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended “public-spirited” donations from Nigerians as the country battles COVID-19.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari hailed captains of industries, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artists and other persons who have made donations to the country to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The statement also thanked oil companies who liaised with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to donate $30 million; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Dr Emeka Offor for their kind gestures.

READ ALSO: Gov Seyi Makinde Tests Positive For COVID-19

“The President welcomed generous donations as announced by Zenith Bank PLC, which the statement said, was committed to the public health care system, Keystone bank, First Bank Plc and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, who also took to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus,” the statement added.

“President Buhari similarly appreciated the efforts of Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for contributions.”

Furthermore, President Buhari assured that the donations will be effectively utilized by the Federal Government in taming the pandemic, urging intending donors to do so via the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Also, the statement counselled Nigerians to heed to the instructions of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health to tame the virus.