COVID-19: Two Islamic Clerics Arraigned In Kaduna For Defying Ban On Large Gatherings

The Kaduna State Government has arraigned two Islamic clerics before a Chief Magistrate court sitting in the state capital for defying the ban on large gathering and not complying with the 24-hour curfew imposed across the state.

The two Imam’s and their followers were arrested last week Friday while they were holding congregational service with their members contrary to the existing directive on social distancing in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

They were however arraigned on Monday before a Kaduna State Chief Magistrate Court on two counts of criminal conspiracy and disobedience to lawful order as enshrined in sections 59 and 115 of the penal code of Kaduna State.

Due to their unknown status of whether positive or negative to COVID-19, the Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Musa granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1million each and two sureties in like sum.

He also ruled that the sureties must be related to the defendants, must show evidence of being residents of Kaduna State and also show proof of ownership of land titles.

The court, however, adjourned the case to April 21 and 29 for hearing and ordered that the defendants will remain the custody of the police pending when they fulfill their bail conditions.