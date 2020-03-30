Advertisement

‘I Murdered COVID-19,’ Nigerian Lady Shares Survival Story After Testing Positive

Ronke Idowu  
Updated March 30, 2020

 

A recovered COVID-19 patient, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, has shared how she successfully beat the virus and tested positive twice following treatment at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

In a series of tweets on her handle, she shared her survival story, revealing how the nurses and doctors at the frontline deserve all the praises and accolades.

“Today, I am proud to inform you that I murdered COVID-19 and have tested negative twice. I have been discharged.

“The nurses at IDH (Infectious Disease Hospital) Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hard work.

“Thank you Governor @babajidesanwoolu for coming to see me.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was moved by Osowobi’s testimony retweeted her post and congratulated her.

The governor also appreciated the feedback.

“We say ‘Oluwa seun o’ to our creator and thanks to our hardworking health workers.

“We will continue to provide more resources and increase capacity,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

Osowobi in her tweets thanked the health team at the Mainland hospital and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

“The food was good,” she said as she shared pictures of food served her during her time at the hospital.

She also appreciated her friends and family for their support, advising young Nigerians to ‘give their lungs a chance’ and live a healthy life.

“To every young person out there, please give your lungs a chance to beat this. Can I encourage you to stop smoking and live a healthy life at this time?

“A healthy lung is key,

“This is another phase of my life and I have won! I celebrate my resilience and strength.

“Call me SURVIVAYO.”

READ ALSO: Gov Seyi Makinde Tests Positive For COVID-19

Osowobi is the Executive Director of a youth-led movement advancing gender equality, Stand To End Rape.

 



