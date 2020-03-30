‘I Murdered COVID-19,’ Nigerian Lady Shares Survival Story After Testing Positive

A recovered COVID-19 patient, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, has shared how she successfully beat the virus and tested positive twice following treatment at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

In a series of tweets on her handle, she shared her survival story, revealing how the nurses and doctors at the frontline deserve all the praises and accolades.

“Today, I am proud to inform you that I murdered COVID-19 and have tested negative twice. I have been discharged.

“The nurses at IDH (Infectious Disease Hospital) Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hard work.

“Thank you Governor @babajidesanwoolu for coming to see me.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was moved by Osowobi’s testimony retweeted her post and congratulated her.

The governor also appreciated the feedback.

“We say ‘Oluwa seun o’ to our creator and thanks to our hardworking health workers.

“We will continue to provide more resources and increase capacity,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

Osowobi in her tweets thanked the health team at the Mainland hospital and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

“The food was good,” she said as she shared pictures of food served her during her time at the hospital.

She also appreciated her friends and family for their support, advising young Nigerians to ‘give their lungs a chance’ and live a healthy life.

“To every young person out there, please give your lungs a chance to beat this. Can I encourage you to stop smoking and live a healthy life at this time?

“A healthy lung is key,

“This is another phase of my life and I have won! I celebrate my resilience and strength.

“Call me SURVIVAYO.”

Osowobi is the Executive Director of a youth-led movement advancing gender equality, Stand To End Rape.

God is a faithful God. He has put smiles on my face and taken away the pain!!! I have a story to tell!!!!!!!!!Thank you Jesus!🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️ — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 27, 2020

The face of a SURVIVOR!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/W1ITmciOsm — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 28, 2020

I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!! pic.twitter.com/8MUZsSUrsG — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt w/ me. I’ll share daily symptoms & recovery process in a video tomorrow.✌🏽 I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope. I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iu8T6LMBXG — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Days after, the Doctors shared a goodnews that I tested negative. I shared this news w/ family & friends! My blood sample was taken & I also tried to donate my plasmapheresis to help others. I hoped to be discharged. I waited to be discharged, but for two days, nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/8WX5LYntkN — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

I was unsure of what was going on. Why haven’t I been discharged? Should I be in the same ward? Could I get reinfected? I was worried but remained calm. On the 3rd day, Doctors said, “well, we worked w/ the info we had of you testing negative, but one result came back positive.” — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

“…You’ll stay a few more days. You know we take nose, mouth & sputum samples.” “Am I still positive 😳?” I asked. “No, you’re negative,” the Doctor replied. The Doctor apologised for the delay. I was anxious to go home but remained calm. I wanted to be free from this pain. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

I continued the medication and asked to be in a separate ward. Sadly, I remained in the same ward as all others rooms were full. My ward had people who were positive. What if I get re-infected? For them, I was a beacon of hope & they needed me gone to register the progress. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

My family & friends were becoming anxious. People in my ward who earlier celebrated the news of my result suddenly lost hope.

“Why are you still here?”

“You shouldn’t be here with us. You should be separated from us now…” People in my ward muttered. I tried to calm them. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!🤸🏾‍♂️ I bless God for His mercies.🙏🏽 The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork. Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.🙏🏽 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Thanks to @ProfAkinAbayomi, the health team at IDH + Lagos State. The food was good!😍 Thanks to @dondekojo for helping me get help. Thanks to my chat buddy, @akintonmide. Thank you @KelechiAFC & @lailajohnsonsal for the mental & material support. They protected my identity!😍 pic.twitter.com/WHpTeU4mOh — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Thanks to everyone who called, sent messages and tried to contact me. I am grateful and well. 🙏🏽 This experience reminded me of the value of friendship. Some people I refer to as friends speculated about this, but never reached out to check. Thank you still. Back to the grind!😆 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Huge thanks to my family, @Triciabiz & Sola Odetola who were my backbone. 🥰 Some stigmatised me based on a PUNCH article with subtle messages like “why did she come back to Nigeria?”😂 Nigeria is my home. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Coronavirus is NOT a death sentence. People can survive and I HAVE! pic.twitter.com/fcrOgBWnGo — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

We should encourage people to get tested & stop the stigma. Practise social distancing and stop the spread.@NCDCgov & State Governments need to improve their testing capacity. Test mild/asymptomatic cases too. Sending strength to everyone who is fighting to beat #COVID19. 💪🏽 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020