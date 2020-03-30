Lockdown Order: ‘Do Not Panic,’ Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Residents

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents not to panic following President Muhammau Buhari’s order restricting movement in the state.

According to the state governor, the restriction on movement is a tough decision but a necessary step in the battle for survival against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying despite the rising number of cases in the state, there was no cause for alarm.

“There is no need to panic. Even as the number of those infected is rising and our fear of community spreading is being confirmed by the cases that are being handled now, this is the time to be more focused on our responsibility in this battle. Let us continue to obey the simple rules prescribed by the experts.”

He maintained that the restriction will enhance chances of defeating Coronavirus by giving room for medical workers to deal with cases faster; contain the disease as those infected will be easily identified and isolated; enhance social-distancing while the restriction will prevent more people from contracting the disease.

“I would also like to address the fears of those who have expressed some security concerns about your places of work and shops during this restriction. I have directed the police and other security agents to ensure that there are no security breaches. They will ensure that criminals do not take advantage of this important measure,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

He saluted Lagos residents for their patience since measures to fight the Coronavirus were announced and added that Lagos State Government in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, among other institutions, will stop at nothing to halt its spread.

The governor said, effective from 11pm, March 30th 2020, as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, movement will be restricted in Lagos State for 14 days while only people rendering essential services, such as health workers, manufacturers and distributors of health equipment and drugs, food and water companies were expected to go out.

Also allowed to move are workers in telecommunications, petroleum distribution and retailing as well as power companies and the media, among others whose jobs cannot be handled at home”, he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu advised those in the private sector, market leaders and traders to move out inflammable materials such as petrol, kerosene and others, from their offices and shops before the restriction begins at 11pm, urging them to also switch off all electrical and electronic appliances to stave fire incidents during the 14-day restriction.