PHOTOS: Vehicles, People Screened In Nasarawa Ahead Of Lockdown

People have departed Abuja, the nation’s capital to neighboring states after President Muhammadu Buhari called for a lockdown.

The lockdown begins on Monday tonight to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun in Nigeria on March 30, 2020

Medical officers from the Nasarawa State government were also seen checking the temperature of people coming into the state.

This comes 24 hours after President Buhari placed a 14-day lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The exercise affects all residents, with exemptions to healthcare related businesses; food processing, distribution and retail companies, petroleum distribution, retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies and private security companies

See Photos Below: