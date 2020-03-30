Senators Donate 50 Percent Of Salaries To Fight Against Covid-19

The Nigerian Senate has announced the decision of the lawmakers to contribute 50 percent of their salaries to the fight against coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday by the acting spokesman of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki, the move is part of their efforts to respond to the spread and treatment of COVID-19.

“After due consultations following a keen review of the national efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Senate wishes to announce that from March, 2020, Distinguished Senators will be donating 50 per cent of their salaries to these efforts to stop the spread of the disease, otherwise known as COVID-19, in our country.

“This monthly contribution from the Upper Legislative Chamber will be sustained until Nigeria is declared safe from the ravages of this deadly disease,” the statement read in part.

The upper chamber also commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in handling the situation despite the rising confirmed cases of the virus.

Senator Akwashiki noted that the National Assembly “is willing and ready to do whatever is required of the Legislature for the effectiveness of all the measures in place now or that may be required in the future to win the fight against this menace.”

According to him, all agencies of the Federal and state governments need to be commended for working together to protect public health across the country.

“The Senate further appeals to the citizens to comply with the directives on social distancing and observance of basic rules of hygiene as explained by public health officials as the most effective way to protect ourselves, families and country against COVID-19.

“This is a global adversity that is testing the wit and resilience of mankind all over the world. By staying resolute and each of us responsibly playing their role, COVID-19 like all epidemics before it will soon be pushed into history,” he stated.