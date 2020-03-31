Advertisement

Nigeria Records Four New Cases Of COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated March 31, 2020
A hospital employee wearing a protective mask and gear shows a swab, a cotton swab for taking mouth specimen. Miguel MEDINA / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic increasing the number to 135 in 12 states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who confirmed the cases through its Twitter handle on Tuesday said Osun State has three cases while one in Ogun State.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths”.

However, Nigeria has recorded two deaths with eight patients discharged after recovering from the virus.

“Currently, Lagos has  81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-5, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.

See Tweet Below:



