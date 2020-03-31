COVID-19: Abba Kyari Seems Well And Happy – Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has said that the Chief Of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, who last week tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, is recuperating and seems well and happy.

The Commissioner said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists.

He, however, noted that he is unaware of Mr. Kyari’s current location but the two are in constant communication over strategic issues.

“I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is.

“We exchange messages on WhatsApp but from WhatsApp, you can’t tell where somebody is.

“We are exchanging information but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues and it’s been a long time we’ve talked about his health so I presume he’s made a full recovery,” Abayomi stated.

This comes days after the Chief of Staff confirmed his health status in an official statement.

In the statement personally signed by him on Sunday, the presidential aide said based on medical advice, he will be transferred to Lagos for additional tests and observation after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Kyari said he will be getting treatment at his own expense in order not to burden the public health system, although he claimed he has not experienced high fever or any other symptoms associated with the disease.

While explaining that he has been working from home since he tested positive for, the Chief of Staff said he hopes to return to his desk soon.

However, in the meantime, he said he has young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues who are working seven days a week, to serve the President and people of Nigeria.