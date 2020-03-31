Global COVID-19 Deaths Rise Above 41,000

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus has risen to 41,072, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources as of 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 828,240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 164,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

The past 24 hours brought 4,396 more deaths — 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy and 612 in the United States — while 70,404 new cases emerged.

The worst affected country by deaths is Italy, which registered its first fatality in late February, now has 12,428 deaths for 105,792 cases — 4,053 of which emerged Tuesday. The Italian authorities say 15,729 people have recovered.

After Italy, Spain has registered 8,189 deaths for 94,417 cases, France has 3,523 deaths for 52,128 cases, the United States has listed 3,440 deaths for 174,467 cases and mainland China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — 3,305 deaths for 81,518 cases.

China, where the disease first emerged in December, registered 48 new cases over the past 24 hours for one death. To date, 76,052 people are considered to have recovered in China.

The United States has listed the most diagnosed cases with 174,467 people contaminated and 6,038 recovered.

Since 1900 GMT Monday, Trinidad and Tobago, Myanmar, Tanzania, Mauritania, Cote d’Ivoire, and Belarus announced their first deaths while Burundi, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone reported their first cases.

Europe has listed 29,912 deaths for 452,978 cases, Asia 3,889 fatalities for 108,726 cases, the United States and Canada 3,538 deaths for 182,953 cases, the Middle East 3,008 deaths for 55,578 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 508 deaths for 17,191 cases, Africa 195 deaths and 5,698 cases, and Oceania 22 deaths for 5,224 cases.

