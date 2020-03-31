COVID-19: FG Suspends Work In Enugu Airport Until Further Notice

The Federal Government has suspended work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated this on Tuesday during a working visit to ascertain the level of work done.

According to him, the Easter deadline initially slated for the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work at the airport can longer be met.

READ ALSO: Enugu Airport To Be Reopened Before Easter – FG

Sirika noted that the suspension became necessary after the workers complained that they cannot continue to discharge their duties comfortably in the face of the pandemic thereby exposing themselves to the virus.

In a meeting that had in attendance Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), representative of the state government and the Southeast Governors Forum, the Minister noted that the job which he puts at over 93% completion will resume when the war against the pandemic is won.