Advertisement

COVID-19: Ganduje Monitors Border Closure Enforcement, Orders Arrest Of Defaulters

Channels Television  
Updated March 31, 2020
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, monitors the enforcement exercise at one of the state’s borders on Mach 31, 2020.

 

 

The Kano State Government has ordered the arrest of some persons who defied the boundary closure directive given by the state government on Friday, March 27, as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The defaulters were caught at different locations of the road coming into the state by the governor himself, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was at the boundary town linking Kano and Kaduna State.

They included drivers of two tippers, two trucks, two buses, and one car.

“We are here to see how people are complying with the directive we gave for boundary closure,” the governor told journalists after inspecting the area.

“These people you are seeing will all be taken to the Police station and they will be prosecuted for such unpatriotic behavior,” he added.

He further stated that he would ensure that more security personnel are deployed to not only the Kaduna-Abuja axis but all the routes linking the state with other states.



More on Coronavirus

Global COVID-19 Deaths Rise Above 41,000

US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds China’s

13-Year-Old UK Boy Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Nigeria Records Four New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 139

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement