COVID-19: Give Nigerians Airtime And Data To Soothe Their Pains, Keyamo Tells MTN, Others

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has asked major telecommunication companies in Nigeria to give tokens of airtime and data in a bid to ease the pains of Nigerians even as the fight against COVID-19 intensifies.

According to series of tweets by Keyamo on Monday, the airtime and data will not only ease pains but will also help Nigerians stay connected to their loved ones in these trying times.

Keyamo also asked the direct broadcast satellite service providers in Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19 by giving Nigerians an extension on their current subscription.

Using his verified Twitter page, Keyamo urged DSTV and StarTimes to extend existing subscriptions by one month, to help alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians within the lockdown period.

2. I would also urge @MTNNG @9mobileng @AirtelNigeria @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime & data to ease their pains & to ensure that communication with individuals & authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 30, 2020

1. As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg & @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 30, 2020

The minister a few days ago was of the opinion that God allowed the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to afflict the human race.

He argued that God allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race so that he can reconcile the earth to himself.

Mr Keyamo asked Nigerians to pray for forgiveness, assuring them that everything will end in praise.