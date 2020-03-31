Advertisement

COVID-19: Give Nigerians One-Month Free Subscription, Keyamo Tells DSTV, Others

Channels Television  
Updated March 31, 2020
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has asked direct broadcast satellite service providers in Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19 by giving Nigerians an extension on their current subscription. 

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr Keyamo urged DSTV and Star Times to extend existing subscriptions by one month, to aid ease the pains of many across the nation.

The minister also urged the the major telecommunication companies in Nigeria to give out some tokens of airtime and data in a bid to ease the pains of Nigerians and to help them stay connected to their loved ones in this trying times.

Mr Keyamo had in some earlier tweets on March 26, opined that God allowed the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to afflict the human race.

He argued that God allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him.

According to hi, “We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places”.

The minister urged Nigerians to collectively ask for forgiveness, stressing that it will all end in praise.



