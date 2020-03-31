Davido’s Father Donates N500m To Fight COVID-19

Davido’s father Mr. Adedeji Adeleke has donated N500m to the Federal Government to help fight the COVID-19.

The popular Nigerian musician whose original name is David Adeleke announced the donation on his Twitter handle.

He disclosed that the Adeleke’s will also be donating 6, 640 bags of rice to the Ogun State Government for distribution and will later this week begin the distribution of the N250m worth of rice in 332 wards in Osun State.

According to the family, the distribution of the food items is to help cushion the effect of the lockdown on the people of Osun State as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Adeleke called on Nigerians to heed the Federal Government’s instructions as well as relevant bodies in the fight against the pandemic.

