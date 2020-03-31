Ekiti Index Case Recovers From COVID-19

The index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ekiti State has been discharged from the isolation centre in the state.

The case is a 37-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus after he came in contact with an American tourist.

After weeks of treatment and monitoring at the isolation centre, the man tested negative for coronavirus.

He was discharged on Tuesday by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health.

This comes two days after Governor Kayode Fayemi ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state and directed all residents to stay at home.

As part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the governor had also ordered the shutdown of borders around the state.

In a broadcast on Sunday, he explained that the decision would be effective for an initial period of 14 days, starting from Monday night.

Governor Fayemi said the curfew would run from 7pm to 7am each day, and warned that legal actions would be taken against violators.

He, however, noted that the shutdown order gave allowance to the transportation of food, drugs, and other essential commodities while those on duties deemed essential would be permitted to move freely.