FG Targets 1000-Bed Space Isolation Centers In Abuja

The Federal Ministry Of Health is targeting the creation of about one thousand bed space isolation and treatment centers in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora at a new conference, on Tuesday.

The proposed centers will be located in Agura hotel, DSS guest house, Women Development Center and This Day Dome, all at the nation’s capital.

Mamora said these locations will serve as isolation and treatment centers in preparation for possible surge in the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Abuja, with over 25 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, has the second highest numbers of confirm cases in Nigeria, only next to Lagos State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 11:15am, March 31 has confirmed 135 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with two deaths.

The pandemic has been recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.