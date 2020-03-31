IGP Tests Negative For COVID-19

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba revealed that the IGP received his test result on Tuesday morning, having submitted samples on Friday last week.

According to the statement, Mba and some police officers working with the IGP took the test and the results came out negative.

They are Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, Idowu Owohunwa; Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, Lanre Ogunlowo; Personal Physician to the IGP, Dr Nonye Welle.

Others are the Medical Officer, Police Clinic at the Force Headquarters, Dr Titus Adegbite; Secretary to the IGP, Moses Jolugbo; and five other close aides to the police boss.

Noting that policing is a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the IGP urged police personnel across the country to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities.

He also asked members of the public to obey all restriction orders emplaced by the constituted authorities.