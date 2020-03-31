Ogun Confirms New COVID-19 Case, Identifies 122 Contacts

Ogun State government has confirmed one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases recorded so far in the state to four.

The Commissioner for Health in Ogun, Dr Tomi Comer, revealed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at her office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She added that the new case was that of a 30-year-old woman linked to the third case of the disease in the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government has identified 122 contacts with the new case.

She disclosed that 40 of the contacts had been confirmed negative while 72 others were being monitored.

Comer asked residents of the state to adhere strictly to personal and respiratory hygiene and report suspected cases to appropriate quarters.

She, however, cautioned the people against the use of chloroquine without a doctor’s prescription.