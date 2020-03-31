Osinbajo Defends Buhari, Says Lockdown Order Is Backed By Law

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has defended President Muhammadu Buhari over the lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the order restricting movements is quite unnecessary as the action taken is not only important but very well backed by the Nigerian laws.

“Regarding the legality of the shutdowns announced by the President (on Sunday), I think it is entirely legal. These steps are proactive, very relevant, important and backed by law,” he stated.

The Vice President believes that questioning the legality of the President’s order is unnecessary because it is backed by an act of the National Assembly.

He said under the Quarantine Act, the President Buhari has powers to make regulations of any kind that would curb infectious diseases.

“I am not so sure some of the people who have commented on the issue have come across the Quarantine Act.

“There is a Quarantine Act of 1926, it’s been published in all of the Laws of Nigeria, every edition of the Laws of Nigeria, it is there,” he stressed.