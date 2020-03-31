Yahaya Replaces Adeniyi As Operation Lafiya Dole Commander

The Nigerian Army has announced the redeployment and appointments of some of its senior officers.

Among those affected in the massive shake-up was the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi.

Adeniyi was replaced by Major General Faruk Yahaya who would serve as the eighth Theatre Commander of the operation.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai approved the postings as a routine exercise intended to strengthen the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

Over 20 other generals and a colonel were also affected in the exercise.

The redeployment comes amid the outrage triggered by a viral video in which Adeniyi decried an attack that inflicted heavy casualty on the troops and left some of their vehicles in a state of disrepair.

The former theatre commander explained the difficult situation under which troops were operating while pledging loyalty to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It is, however, unclear if his redeployment has anything to do with the attack and the said video.