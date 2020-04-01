Backlash Trails Desmond Elliot’s ‘Makeshift Cleansing Mechanism’

Nollywood star and lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, drew the ire of his followers on Instagram after he posted a photo showing the measures his constituents are taking in the fight against COVID-19.

“So we constructed a makeshift cleansing mechanism, where passerby’s or people entering streets could wash their hands with soap and water and also sanitize before entering the streets -pilot works can be seen in these areas. It was located across the environments.

“Olodeokuta, Ojuelegba both sides, love garden, Hugan Bassy, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and Ishaga road,” wrote Mr Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos House of Assembly.

His Instagram followers did not find the measures helpful.

Below is the post and the reactions that followed.