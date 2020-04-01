Beware Of Facebook Impostors, NDDC Warns

The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), has alerted members of the public to the fraudulent activities of some dubious individuals who impersonate the Commission’s Acting Managing Director, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, in dishonest Facebook Accounts.

According to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, two such duplicitous Facebook accounts used to deceive members of the public, promising them jobs and contracts in NDDC, were operated by a so-called “Dr. Alfred of SDG” with phone number 08148615295.

Mr. Odili revealed in his communique on Wednesday that the Truecaller App identified the phone number as belonging to Engineer Alfred.

He noted that clearly, the Facebook accounts were created for the purpose of duping unsuspecting members of the public and in the process bringing the NDDC and its Chief Executive Officer to disrepute.

The NDDC Director, however, stressed that the security agencies have been alerted to investigate and bring the criminals to justice.

“These criminals, who claim to be representing the NDDC Acting Managing Director, said they were collating a list of contractors with jobs in the Commission and negotiating for payments.

“The NDDC emphasised that Prof Pondei does not have an active Facebook account, as he was occupied with the responsibilities of repositioning the Commission, as the head of the Interim Management Committee,( IMC).

“From all indications, such accounts are cloned buttons activated by scammers to use the name and photograph of Prof Pondei to defraud members of the public.

“The statement warned that anyone relating with Prof Pondei on Facebook does so at a huge risk, stating that neither the Commission nor the person of the Acting MD/CEO had solicited for payment of any kind as a condition for employment or contracts.

“The NDDC advised those who have genuine businesses with it to always cross-check facts at the Commission’s official website and other social media handles.

“The statement urged members of the public to be careful and when accessing the information on the activities of the NDDC, noting that Prof Pondei did not appoint anyone to represent him in any manner or for whatever purpose,” Mr. Odili’s statement partially read.

It further stressed that anyone claiming to represent the NDDC or its Chief Executive Officer in illegal negotiations must be treated as a criminal activity and should be reported to security agencies for appropriate sanctions.