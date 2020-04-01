BREAKING: Nigeria Records 12 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 151

Nigeria has recorded 12 new COVID-19 infections as the total cases have risen to 151.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new figures in a tweet on Wednesday in its latest update on the disease.

The agency while giving the breakdown of the cases, reported nine in Osun State, two in Edo State and one in Ekiti State.

According to the NCDC, “Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”.

See Tweet Below:

Currently, Lagos has 82 cases, FCT- 28, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.