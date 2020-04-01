Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise To 174

Channels Television  
Updated April 1, 2020

 

Twenty-three new cases of the #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.

Of the 23 cases, nine are in Lagos, seven are in the FCT, five are in Akwa Ibom, while Kaduna and Bauchi have recorded one case each.

Currently, Lagos which still has the highest number of cases now has a total of 91 infections, followed by the FCT with 35 cases, Osun with 14, Oyo with eight, Akwa Ibom with five, Ogun, Edo and Kaduna with four each, Bauchi with three, Enugu and Ekiti with two, while Rivers and Benue have one.

Nine have been discharged, while two deaths have been recorded.

Details later…



More on Headlines

COVID-19 Lockdown: FG Approves 7,000 Metric Tonnes Of Grains For Distribution

CJN’s Directive On Suspension Of Court Proceedings Follows Quarantine Act, Says Malami

Over 2,000 Persons Have Been Tested For COVID-19 – Health Minister

Nigeria Records 12 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 151

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement