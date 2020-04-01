COVID-19 Cases In Osun Increases To 14, Third Highest In Nigeria

Osun State has recorded an increase in its number of COVID-19 cases making it the third-highest in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its recent update said 12 new cases have been recorded in Nigeria, including nine in Osun State which shows a huge increase jumping from five to 14.

The total number of cases of the pandemic in Nigeria has now increased to 151.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there were 151 confirmed cases, nine discharged and

two deaths,” NCDC said.

A breakdown of the cases shows that the pandemic has been recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos State topped the chart with 82 cases followed by the FCT, Abuja with 28 cases.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 12 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 151

Following the increased virus infections, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.

The President in his statement said the lockdown order was part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

He also signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, where he declared COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

The COVID-19 Regulations 2020 is in line with the exercising of powers conferred on President Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

See Full Breakdown Below:

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1