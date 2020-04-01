COVID-19: Cross River Approves N500m, Inaugurates Task Force

The Cross River State Government has approved N500million for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The government also released 20 vehicles that will help in curbing the spread of the disease in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the COVID-19 Response Team at the Government House in Calabar, Governor Ben Ayade said the move is part of proactive measures to curtail the outbreak.

According to Governor Ayade, the mandate of the Response Team is to safeguard the state against the global scourge.

Ayade reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure that Cross River remained free from COVID-19.

The governor also mandated all his commissioners to ensure that food supplies from the state’s Food Bank get to their local governments.

Ayade used the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to give special treatment to the state as a result of its strategic border location with Cameroon.