COVID-19: How To Report Security Officials Violating Human Rights During Lockdown

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives on how Nigerians can report security agents who violate their human rights while enforcing the lockdown order given by President Muhammadu Buhari in some states.

NHRC said it took the step following reported cases of human rights violations by security operatives enforcing the government’s directives on COVID-19.

The human rights agency has, therefore, directed its staff to monitor and document all cases of human rights violations across the country for necessary action.

“Members of the public can either report by telephone calls or text messages or video to relevant staff of the Commission.

“They are to ensure that such reports include the location of the violation, date, time of such violations including a clear description of alleged violators and their victims, gender and vulnerability (if possible, name, Sex, rank, and security outfit of security personnel(s) or official(s),” a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu said.

The Commission listed Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT – where the Federal Government gave directives for a 2-week lockdown over the COVID-19, – – for close monitoring.

Any complaints of human rights violations, according to the Commission, should be reported for documentation and directed for redress to the Commissioners of Police of the three areas via:

i) CP FCT: 08033438900

ii) CP Lagos: 08033438179 and

iii) CP Ogun: 08033438900

Any complaints of violations involving the Military should be reported to the Commission for documentation and directed for redress to the Director Army, Civil-Military Affairs, 08057750691.

All cases of human rights violations involving the police should be reported to the Commissioners of Police of the various states and the offices of the Commission across the country.

Members of the public, bystanders, and eyewitnesses who can get video coverage of any violations are encouraged to forward the same to the numbers designated by the NHRC for reporting and documenting human rights violations during the implementation of COVID-19 Regulations.

The numbers include 08037875427, 08179371339, 08034354537,

and 07033398657.

NHRC, therefore, urged law enforcement agencies to refrain from all forms of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Nigerians in the implementation of the government’s directives.