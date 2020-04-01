The Federal Government has approved a total of 7,0000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution to the poor and vulnerable amidst the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a national briefing held on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The SGF said the first tranche will go to the frontline states of the lokckdown which includes Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He added that President Buhari has also approved limited exemptions for companies in the upstream sector to ensure steady gas supply for electricity.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Lockdown: We Have Developed Protocols To Remove Bottlenecks – FG

Mustapha add earlier revealed that the Federal Government has put in place protocols to remove bottlenecks during the period of lockdown directive.

The SGF while giving update on developments and actions taken by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said bottlenecks will eliminated following the development of an implementation guide which will subsequently be circulated widely.

President Buhari had earlier in a national broadcast announced a number of restrictions particularly in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja in order to curb spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

COVID-19 Lockdown: FG Approves 7,000 Metric Tonnes Of Grains For Distribution

The Federal Government has approved a total of 7,0000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution to the poor and vulnerable amidst the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a national briefing held on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The SGF said the first tranche will go to the frontline states of the lokckdown which includes Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He added that President Buhari has also approved limited exemptions for companies in the upstream sector to ensure steady gas supply for electricity.

Mustapha add earlier revealed that the Federal Government has put in place protocols to remove bottlenecks during the period of lockdown directive.

The SGF while giving update on developments and actions taken by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said bottlenecks will eliminated following the development of an implementation guide which will subsequently be circulated widely.

President Buhari had earlier in a national broadcast announced a number of restrictions particularly in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja in order to curb spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.