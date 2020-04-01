COVID-19 Lockdown: We Have Developed Protocols To Remove Bottlenecks – FG

The Federal Government has put in place protocols to remove bottlenecks during the period of lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari aimed to control spread of COVID-19 virus in the country.

This was disclosed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a national briefing held on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The SGF while giving update on developments and actions taken by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said bottlenecks will eliminated following the development of an implementation guide which will subsequently be circulated widely.

“As we continue to dialogue to remove the bottlenecks, I am pleased to inform you that the PTF has developed an Implementation Guide and Protocols for the COVID-19 Lockdown Policy.

“This document will be widely circulated to all security agencies and will be discussed with sub-national entities for the purpose of building synergy in the fight against the virus,” he said.

The SGF added that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will also give details of the nationwide traffic situation while the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will provide the details on the guidelines and protocols for the lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in a national broadcast announced a number of restrictions particularly in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja in order to curb spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Mustapha said the Federal Government has since then received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Inter-State traffic across the country and there are indications of a reasonable level of compliance with the Presidential directive.