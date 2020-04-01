JOHESU Urges Health Workers To Join FG’s Fight Against COVID-19

The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals(AHPA) has called on all health workers across Nigeria to support governments, both federal and states in curtailing the spread of the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is according to letter jointly-signed by the national chairman and secretary of JOHESU, Comrade Bio Joy Josiah and Comrade Ekpebor Florence.

In its letter, JOHESU thanked members in their courageous efforts so far, especially those at boarder/entry points, emergency units, ICU and in various Isolation Centres.

JOHESU thanked its members for their resilience and commitment to combat the dreaded COVID-19 menace.

The health body observed that despite agitations among health workers over unkept commitment and promises from federal and states government, health workers have stood tall in the forefront as first responders in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

While saluting the commitment and patriotism shown by members, the leadership of JOHESU called for both Federal and State governments to provide the needed tools like PPEs and other necessary gadgets, etc, for the protection of members at this very trying time of our Nation.

JOHESU commended President Muhammadu Buhari for an instructive broadcast on covid-19 while demanding strong inclusion of our members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned in the speech to motivate health professionals and staff.

The health body charged members to actively participate in all Task force/Committees and called for the inclusion of members in the various COVID-19 taskforces and committees by both Federal and State governments in combating the pandemic.

JOHESU appealed to Nigerians to adhere to all instructions/regulations, including, strict hygiene processes, social distancing, stay at home order and work from home directives which guide against further spread of the virus.