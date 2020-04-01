Lagos Govt Extends Filing Of Annual Returns Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Lagos State Government has extended the deadline for the filing of annual returns for individual taxpayers over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Inland Revenue Service, the initial target for the submission which was slated for April 1 (today) has been moved to May 31.

According to LIRS Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, the extension of the deadline of the annual returns is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as a policy shift by the agency to assuage the effect of COVID-19 on the taxpayers and residents of the state.

“We implore the taxpayers to access our eTax platform for all tax operations and administration matters, including the filing of annual returns from the comfort of their homes and offices.

“They can do this, by simply logging on to the eTax platform via https://etax.lirs.net or calling our Customer Care Centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (070022555477),” he said.

The revenue service asked Lagosians to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.

It also called on taxpayers to get further updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service by visiting the website on www.lirs.gov.ng and its various social media handles.

