LIVE: Presidential Task Force Gives Update On COVID-19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is currently giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing which is taking place in Abuja commenced with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, giving the opening remark.

Others in attendance include the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, as well as Mr Lai Mohammed (Minister of Information and Culture), Ms Sadiya Farouq (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development), and Mr Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation).

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, is also among those present.