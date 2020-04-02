Air Force Neutralises Bandits, Injures Others In Niger

Gallant soldiers of the Operation Gama Aiki of Nigeria Air Force have neutralised some bandits at their hideout located about 10km Southeast of Pandogari in Niger State.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, the “attack was undertaken on 31 March 2020, sequel to credible human intelligence reports indicating that the bandits had assembled under a group of trees at Kalaibu Village near Pandogari.”

According to him, the move is continuation of air operations aimed at flushing out armed bandits from the country.

“A Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter dispatched for an armed reconnaissance mission in the area spotted and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” the statement partly read.

While reiterating the commitment of the Armed Forces to securing Nigeria’s territory, Onyeuko said the offensive will be sustained “against the enemies of our Nation until our mission is accomplished.”