Bauchi Govt Reverses COVID-19 Lockdown Order Over Lack Of Palliatives

The Bauchi State government has reversed the decision to impose full restriction of movement, following its inability to provide palliative supplies for its residents.

The State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela who made the announcement on Thursday said a review of the lockdown order was necessary due to its inability to make provisions for palliatives during the stay at home period.

He, however, noted that a decision has been reached to seal all borders in the state instead of the full lockdown down earlier scheduled to commence today, April 2 by 6:00 pm.

Tela said in the meantime, the state has received donations from the North-East Development Commission to fight COVID-19.

Some of the items donated include personal protective equipment, two ventilators, gloves, face masks and hand sanitizers.

Bauchi state government had earlier on Tuesday imposed a lockdown for 14 days to check the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The state governor, Bala Muhammed is currently in self-isolation after he testing positive to coronavirus.