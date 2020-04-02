11 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

Eleven more people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of people discharged in Nigeria to 20, while two deaths were recorded.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He revealed that the persons – two females and nine males – have fully recovered and have tested negative for COVID-19, weeks after they tested positive for the disease.

Following their recovery, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the 11 persons were discharged from the government facility in Yaba to return home to their respective families.

He thanked frontline health workers and other experts for their service in the bid to curtail the spread of the disease and treat infected persons.

The governor, however, decried the community infections that have begun to surface, stressing that it was not the time to relax but keep vigilance.

He gave an assurance that with the support of the people, Lagos and Nigeria, in general, would hoist a flag of victory over coronavirus.

Read the tweets below:

Also, read the governor’s full speech below: