BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 184 As NCDC Confirms 10 New Infections

Ten new people have tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 184.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed in a tweet on Thursday that the total figure increased from the 174 cases reported yesterday.

This comes shortly after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that 11 more people had been discharged from the government’s facility in Yaba.

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT. As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

In the latest tweet, the NCDC updated the number of those who recovered and have been discharged from the isolation centres to 20 – including the latest set of people.

Despite the success recorded in Lagos, seven new cases were discovered in the state while the remaining three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As of 8pm on Thursday, two deaths have been recorded while the number of confirmed cases in Lagos is near 100.

Similarly, almost 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Abuja and Osun State is the third worst-hit with 14 confirmed cases.

Oyo and Akwa Ibom States have eight and five cases respectively while Ogun, Edo, and Kaduna State have confirmed four cases each.

Bauchi has also recorded three cases of coronavirus with Enugu and Ekiti States confirming two cases each while a case has been discovered in each state of Rivers and Benue.

See the table below for the full breakdown of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as of April 2, 2020:

Total Confirmed cases 184 Discharged 20 Death 2