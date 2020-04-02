Advertisement

BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 184 As NCDC Confirms 10 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated April 2, 2020
A file photo of NCDC Director General, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

 

 

Ten new people have tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 184.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed in a tweet on Thursday that the total figure increased from the 174 cases reported yesterday.

This comes shortly after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that 11 more people had been discharged from the government’s facility in Yaba.

READ ALSO11 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

 

 

In the latest tweet, the NCDC updated the number of those who recovered and have been discharged from the isolation centres to 20 – including the latest set of people.

Despite the success recorded in Lagos, seven new cases were discovered in the state while the remaining three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

As of 8pm on Thursday, two deaths have been recorded while the number of confirmed cases in Lagos is near 100.

Similarly, almost 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Abuja and Osun State is the third worst-hit with 14 confirmed cases.

Oyo and Akwa Ibom States have eight and five cases respectively while Ogun, Edo, and Kaduna State have confirmed four cases each.

Bauchi has also recorded three cases of coronavirus with Enugu and Ekiti States confirming two cases each while a case has been discovered in each state of Rivers and Benue.

See the table below for the full breakdown of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as of April 2, 2020:

Total Confirmed cases184
Discharged20
Death2
StatesNumbersStatesNumbers
Abuja FCT38Abia0
Adamawa0Akwa Ibom5
Anambra0Bauchi3
Bayelsa0Benue1
Borno0Cross River0
Delta0Ebonyi0
Enugu2Edo4
Ekiti2Gombe0
Imo0Jigawa0
Kaduna4Kano0
Katsina0Kebbi0
Kogi0Kwara0
Lagos97Nasarawa0
Niger0Ogun4
Ondo0Osun14
Oyo8Plateau0
Rivers1Sokoto0
Taraba0Yobe0
Zamfara0


More on Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Africa Rise To 6,470

COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Returns From Isolation, Reunites With Family

UCH CMD Recovers From Coronavirus, Tests Negative

11 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement