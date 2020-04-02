Advertisement

Coronavirus: We Must Tolerate And Allow People To Vent Their Opinions – Keyamo

Updated April 2, 2020

 

 

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has asked that individuals be allowed to vent their opinions freely with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Keyamo who lately has been taking on the COVID-19 issue via social media, the people must be allowed to vent their opinions because it is a sign of the times.

He also stated that the challenge that soon will  face governments around the world is how to keep their citizens safe from COVID-19 by imposing inactivity and at the same time how to keep them safe from poverty, hunger & depression as a result of the inactivity.

