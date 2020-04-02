Coronavirus: We Must Tolerate And Allow People To Vent Their Opinions – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has asked that individuals be allowed to vent their opinions freely with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keyamo who lately has been taking on the COVID-19 issue via social media, the people must be allowed to vent their opinions because it is a sign of the times.

He also stated that the challenge that soon will face governments around the world is how to keep their citizens safe from COVID-19 by imposing inactivity and at the same time how to keep them safe from poverty, hunger & depression as a result of the inactivity.

The preponderance of opinions in countries around the world is that majority of citizens are blaming their govts for not doing enough to curb COVID-19. We must be tolerant & allow people vent their opinions. It’s a sign of the times. The grass is always greener on the other side — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 2, 2020