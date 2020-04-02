COVID-19: I Have Lost ‘Close Friends,’ Says Anthony Joshua

Unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, says he has lost ‘close friends’ to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles holder revealed this in a video on his YouTube channel where he urged people to stay safe as the pandemic sweeps across the globe.

The boxer, who also wished a speedy recovery to those who have tested positive for the disease, described COVID-19 as ‘no joke’.

“Wherever you are in the world, I’m just checking in personally for everyone to just say that I hope you’re all well, you’re all keeping safe,” he said in the video.

Blessings To You

Joshua added, “This is a message to say you’ve got my support, we’re all doing the right thing. To the people who are suffering from coronavirus, I wish you a speedy recovery because it is no joke.

“To the ones who have suffered, and lost loved ones, I want to say keep your head up. You’ve got my love. Blessings to you and your family and condolences.

“I’ve lost no one immediate to me but I’ve lost close ones from my boxing gym, close friends, friends of friends, and it gets serious when it starts coming closer to home.”

Joshua’s IBF title defence bout with his challenger, Kubrat Pulev, is billed for June but there are speculations it might be cancelled due to the outbreak of the disease.

In March, the boxer placed himself in self-isolation following a meeting with Prince Charles who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles on March 9 met with the Queen, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and stars of sport and entertainment — including Joshua — at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.