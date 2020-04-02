COVID-19 Lockdown: Lawmaker Accuses Shipping Agents, Terminal Operators Of Exploitation

A Federal lawmaker, Leke Abejide, has accused some shipping lines and terminal operators of taking advantage of the lockdown in Lagos State to collect extra demurrage on shipments.

The lawmaker who represents Yagba Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives made the allegation on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He noted that the shipping agents and terminals were not affected by the lockdown order.

Abejide alleged that they have refused to come to work for clearance of shipments, which eventually accrued extra daily demurrage.

He, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to issue clear directives to the operators to either shut down the ports or keep them fully operational.