COVID-19: Plateau Shut Out Entry And Exit Points

Plateau State Government has directed the closure of all border entry points into the state with effect from Thursday 2nd of April 2020.

Secretary to the government, Professor Danladi Atu in a briefing on actions in response to the ravaging COVID-19, noted that there will be no exit or entrance into the state except those on essential services that are to be cleared by security agencies and preliminary test by health workers.

He said the measure is to enable government intensify efforts at fighting the scourge and avoid possible case in the since no confirmation of such case in the state so far.

The state government’s spokesman also revealed donations in cash, food items and medical equipment have been pouring in with a leading financial institution donating N28.5million while the Academic Staff Union of Universities have offered hand sanitizers and enlightenment materials as its contributions to the fight against COVID-19.