COVID-19: WHO Shares Stay-At-Home Health Tips

The World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria has shared some tips as the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a tweet on its official handle, Wednesday, the WHO said a reduction of long periods spent sitting is one of the ways to stay healthy during the period.

Walking up and down the stairs, dancing for a few minutes and doing some stretching exercises are some of the things people should do while the lockdown persists, according to the agency.

“While you stay/work at home, reduce long periods spent sitting using active breaks every 30 mins,” the WHO tweeted.

It went ahead to list the following as stay-at-home tips during the lockdown:

1. Walk up & down the stairs

2. Do some stretching exercise

3. Dance to music for a few minutes

4. Check out online resources to show you new ideas

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday, during a broadcast to the nation, ordered a two-week lockdown of Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to President Buhari, the order was “based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC,” adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.