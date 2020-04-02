Advertisement

Presidential Task Force Briefs Nigerians On Coronavirus

Channels Television  
Updated April 2, 2020
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at a press briefing in Abuja on April 2, 2020.

 

 

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday gave an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The briefing held in Abuja while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark.

It had in attendance some members of the task force, including the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.



