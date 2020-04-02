Advertisement

More Than 500,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Europe

More than 500,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1000 GMT Thursday.

The continent has recorded 508,271 cases and 34,571 COVID-19 deaths, compared to global figures of 940,815 and 47,836 respectively. The worst-hit countries are Italy with 13,155 fatalities and Spain with 10,003 — both have more than 100,000 confirmed infections.

However the true number of cases and deaths is likely far higher as many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

