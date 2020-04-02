UCH CMD Recovers From Coronavirus, Tests Negative

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

UCH spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday on behalf of the management of the UCH in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In the statement, and his result has turned out negative.

The announcement, Akinrinlola explained that Otegbayo tested negative after spending a couple of days in isolation and receiving treatment.

“His (Otegbayo) samples were taken again on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Today, at about 3:00pm, the result came out negative,” the UCH spokesperson confirmed.

This comes barely a week after the UCH revealed in a statement that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Otegbayo had appealed to all those who had contact with him to go into self-isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

He also confirmed his latest health status in a tweet on Thursday.