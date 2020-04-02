‘Your Prayers Are Helping Me Recover,’ Immigration CG Speaks On Battle With COVID-19

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has appreciated friends and families for their prayers since he got infected with the Coronavirus.

Babandede in a video, which he released on Wednesday night share an update on how he is recovering.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I will like to thank all my friends, loved ones, officers and men, Muslims and Christians in Nigeria and abroad for the enormous prayers for my quick recovery.

“I am very grateful for your prayers. In reality, your prayers are helping me recover very quickly,” he said in the video which was shared on the NIS official Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG Asks Elon Musk, Tesla For Ventilators



He added that being infected by the virus has humbled him and revealed that he is loved by a large number of people.

“Allah knows better but I thank Allah for giving me the opportunity to be sick because it gives me the opportunity to humble myself, to also know that I am loved by such a large number of people.

“Today, the 1st of April, I am sending this short video to you to tell you I’m doing well and recovering gradually.”

He advised Nigerians to take precautions by washing their hands and maintaining social distance.

“This disease is real but above all, continue to pray so that Nigeria will be safe from any disaster. The numbers are still small but continue to pray that it does not grow,” the Customs boss said.

Babandede disclosed on Sunday that he had tested positive for the disease and has adhered to instructions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to self-isolate and undergo a test.