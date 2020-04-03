Bayelsa Governor Diri Signs Executive Order On COVID-19

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has signed an Executive Order on COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

The bill christened “Bayelsa State Infectious Disease, Emergency Prevention Regulation 2020” was signed on Thursday at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The order is designed for the security and public health of residents of the state.

Shortly after signing the executive order, he ordered the closure of all markets except for the sales of essential commodities such as food and medicals.

Other public places affected include event centres, bars, places of worship, public and private educational institutions and other public gatherings except a written approval is obtained from the governor for such gathering.

He also directed the Ministries of Trade, Health, Environment, and the Environmental Sanitation Authority to supervise the restrictions.

Governor Diri further directed all supermarkets in the state to adopt rules of social distancing and ensure that customers are sanitised towards promoting public health.

The Executive Order is in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Governor, pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, cap. 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, having regard to the provisions of Sections 2, 3 and 4. of the Constitution.

Although no case has been recorded in the state, the government is leaving no stone unturned as it continues to take stringent measures such as the travel restrictions, closure of markets amongst others to combat the deadly pandemic.